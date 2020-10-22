201022-N-CM812-173
An exploitation specialist assigned to Exploitation Unit One uses a biometric identity management tool, the SEEK II, to enroll a biometric profile of a “person of interest” during a site exploitation training scenario at Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division, Oct. 23. (U.S. Navy photo by Matthew Poynor/RELEASED)
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2021 01:47
|Photo ID:
|6575580
|VIRIN:
|201022-N-CM812-173
|Resolution:
|4621x3081
|Size:
|5.87 MB
|Location:
|INDIAN HEAD, MD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, EXU-1 Completes Final Evaluation Training; Readies for Deployment [Image 7 of 7], by Matthew Poynor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT