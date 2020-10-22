EXU-1 Completes Final Evaluation Training; Readies for Deployment

An Exploitation Unit One (EXU-1) deploying team member conducts scene documentation during one of the final certification events in late October at Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division. The Final Evaluation Period is the culmination of six months of training for EXU-1 personnel certifying them as ready to accomplish their critical mission in expeditionary technical intelligence operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Matthew Poynor/RELEASED)

