Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    EXU-1 Completes Final Evaluation Training; Readies for Deployment [Image 1 of 7]

    EXU-1 Completes Final Evaluation Training; Readies for Deployment

    INDIAN HEAD, MD, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2020

    Photo by Matthew Poynor 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division

    An Exploitation Unit One (EXU-1) deploying team member conducts scene documentation during one of the final certification events in late October at Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division. The Final Evaluation Period is the culmination of six months of training for EXU-1 personnel certifying them as ready to accomplish their critical mission in expeditionary technical intelligence operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Matthew Poynor/RELEASED)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2020
    Date Posted: 03.30.2021 01:47
    Photo ID: 6575576
    VIRIN: 201022-N-CM812-016
    Resolution: 5108x3405
    Size: 8.29 MB
    Location: INDIAN HEAD, MD, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EXU-1 Completes Final Evaluation Training; Readies for Deployment [Image 7 of 7], by Matthew Poynor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    EXU-1 Completes Final Evaluation Training; Readies for Deployment
    EXU-1 Completes Final Evaluation Training; Readies for Deployment
    EXU-1 Completes Final Evaluation Training; Readies for Deployment
    EXU-1 Completes Final Evaluation Training; Readies for Deployment
    EXU-1 Completes Final Evaluation Training; Readies for Deployment
    EXU-1 Completes Final Evaluation Training; Readies for Deployment
    EXU-1 Completes Final Evaluation Training; Readies for Deployment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EXU-1
    NSWC IHD
    Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division
    Exploitation Unit One

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT