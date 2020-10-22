201022-N-CM812-133
An exploitation specialist assigned to Exploitation Unit One takes photographs of captured enemy weapons during a site exploitation training scenario at Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division prior to deployment, Oct. 23. (U.S. Navy photo by Matthew Poynor/RELEASED)
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2021 01:47
|Photo ID:
|6575579
|VIRIN:
|201022-N-CM812-133
|Resolution:
|4628x3085
|Size:
|6.77 MB
|Location:
|INDIAN HEAD, MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, EXU-1 Completes Final Evaluation Training; Readies for Deployment [Image 7 of 7], by Matthew Poynor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
