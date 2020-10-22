Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EXU-1 Completes Final Evaluation Training; Readies for Deployment [Image 7 of 7]

    EXU-1 Completes Final Evaluation Training; Readies for Deployment

    INDIAN HEAD, MD, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2020

    Photo by Matthew Poynor 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division

    201022-N-CM812-241
    An exploitation specialist assigned to Exploitation Unit One performs a latent fingerprinting technique during training scenarios at Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division prior to deployment, Oct. 23. (U.S. Navy photo by Matthew Poynor/RELEASED)

