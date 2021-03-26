PACIFIC OCEAN (March 26, 2021) U.S. Navy Gunner’s Mate Seaman Izmael Moreno, from Corpus Christi, Texas, fires an M2HB machine gun on the fo’c’sle of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) during a live-fire exercise March 26, 2021. John Finn is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jason Waite)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2021 00:20
|Photo ID:
|6575557
|VIRIN:
|210326-N-SS350-1165
|Resolution:
|2394x2992
|Size:
|1.31 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conducts Routine Operations [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Jason Waite, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT