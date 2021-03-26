USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conducts Routine Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (March 26, 2021) U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Theo Collins, from Houston, sands the deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) March 26, 2021. John Finn is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jason Waite)

Date Taken: 03.26.2021 Date Posted: 03.30.2021 Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Hometown: HOUSTON, TX, US by PO3 Jason Waite