USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conducts Routine Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (March 26, 2021) U.S. Navy Seaman Kyeong Chan Oh, from Seoul, South Korea, sands the hull of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) March 26, 2021. John Finn is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jason Waite)

Date Taken: 03.26.2021
Location: PACIFIC OCEAN