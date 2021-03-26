PACIFIC OCEAN (March 26, 2021) U.S. Sailors fire an M2HB machine gun on the fo’c’sle of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) during a live-fire exercise March 26, 2021. John Finn is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jason Waite)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.26.2021 Date Posted: 03.30.2021 00:20 Photo ID: 6575556 VIRIN: 210326-N-SS350-1059 Resolution: 5552x3123 Size: 1.46 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conducts Routine Operations [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Jason Waite, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.