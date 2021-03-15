F22 Fuel and OBIGG Training at JBLE

U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Brandon Wilson, 1st MXG fuels technician, prepares to reinstall fuel tank 1 on an F-22 training ship during F-22 Fuel System and OBIGG training at Joint Base Langley Eustis, Virginia, 15 March, 2021. Wilson is one of two students in JBLE’s first resident class; he will complete 10 days of Academic instruction and accrue 80 hours of education applicable to his CCAF.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ericha Fitzgerald)

Date Taken: 03.15.2021