U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Brandon Wilson, 1st MXG fuels technician, prepares to reinstall fuel tank 1 on an F-22 training ship during F-22 Fuel System and OBIGG training at Joint Base Langley Eustis, Virginia, 15 March, 2021. Wilson is one of two students in JBLE’s first resident class; he will complete 10 days of Academic instruction and accrue 80 hours of education applicable to his CCAF.
(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ericha Fitzgerald)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2021 11:51
|Photo ID:
|6574545
|VIRIN:
|210315-F-NF995-014
|Resolution:
|4336x3469
|Size:
|6.44 MB
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, F22 Fuel and OBIGG Training at JBLE [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Ericha Fitzgerald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT