U.S. Air Force Senior Airmen Efren Estrada, 1st MXG fuels technician, reads aloud from a checklist during F-22 Fuel System and OBIGG training at Joint Base Langley Eustis, Virginia, 15 March, 2021. Estrada is one of two students in JBLE’s first resident class; he will complete 10 days of Academic instruction and accrue 80 hours of education applicable to his CCAF.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ericha Fitzgerald)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2021 Date Posted: 03.29.2021 11:50 Photo ID: 6574543 VIRIN: 210315-F-NF995-009 Resolution: 4299x3439 Size: 4.76 MB Location: VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, F22 Fuel and OBIGG Training at JBLE [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Ericha Fitzgerald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.