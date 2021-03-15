U.S. Air Force Senior Airmen Efren Estrada, 1st MXG fuels technician, reads aloud from a checklist during F-22 Fuel System and OBIGG training at Joint Base Langley Eustis, Virginia, 15 March, 2021. Estrada is one of two students in JBLE’s first resident class; he will complete 10 days of Academic instruction and accrue 80 hours of education applicable to his CCAF.
(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ericha Fitzgerald)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2021 11:50
|Photo ID:
|6574543
|VIRIN:
|210315-F-NF995-009
|Resolution:
|4299x3439
|Size:
|4.76 MB
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, F22 Fuel and OBIGG Training at JBLE [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Ericha Fitzgerald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
