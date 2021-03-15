F22 Fuel and OBIGG Training at JBLE

U.S. Air Force Senior Airmen Efren Estrada, 1st MXG fuels technician, and Technical Sgt. Andrew Watkins, 372nd Training Squadron instructor, observe while Airman First Class Brandon Wilson, 1st MXG fuels technician, prepares to remove fuel tank one during F-22 Fuel System and OBIGG training at Joint Base Langley Eustis, Virginia, 15 March, 2021. The F-22 Fuel System/OBIGG training course and F-22 trainer were relocated to JBLE from Tyndall Air Force Base due to destruction caused by Hurricane Michael.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ericha Fitzgerald)

