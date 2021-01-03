A Soldier assigned to the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School crawls under barbed wire during Psychological Operations Assessment and Selection at Camp Mackall, North Carolina March 1, 2021. Candidates who attended the ten-day assessment and selection were evaluated through individual physical fitness and confidence events, intelligence and psychologial assessments and their ability to solve dilema-based problems indiviually and as a team. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2021 Date Posted: 03.29.2021 09:52 Photo ID: 6574411 VIRIN: 210301-A-OP908-874 Resolution: 3600x2296 Size: 5.04 MB Location: CAMP MACKALL, NC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Psychological Operations Assessment and Selection Challenges Candidates [Image 19 of 19], by K. Kassens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.