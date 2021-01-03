Psychological Operations Assessment and Selection Challenges Candidates

A Soldier assigned to the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School props up a section of barbed wire during Psychological Operations Assessment and Selection at Camp Mackall, North Carolina March 1, 2021. Candidates who attended the ten-day assessment and selection were evaluated through individual physical fitness and confidence events, intelligence and psychologial assessments and their ability to solve dilema-based problems indiviually and as a team. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

