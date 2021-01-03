Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Psychological Operations Assessment and Selection Challenges Candidates [Image 12 of 19]

    Psychological Operations Assessment and Selection Challenges Candidates

    CAMP MACKALL, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2021

    Photo by K. Kassens 

    United States Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School

    A Soldier assigned to the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School low crawls under barbed wire during Psychological Operations Assessment and Selection at Camp Mackall, North Carolina March 1, 2021. Candidates who attended the ten-day assessment and selection were evaluated through individual physical fitness and confidence events, intelligence and psychologial assessments and their ability to solve dilema-based problems indiviually and as a team. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2021
    Date Posted: 03.29.2021 09:52
    Photo ID: 6574401
    VIRIN: 210301-A-OP908-631
    Resolution: 3600x2623
    Size: 4.86 MB
    Location: CAMP MACKALL, NC, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Psychological Operations Assessment and Selection Challenges Candidates [Image 19 of 19], by K. Kassens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Psyop
    USASOC
    SWCS
    Camp Mackall
    POAS
    goarmysof

