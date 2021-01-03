A Soldier assigned to the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School completes a ruck march during Psychological Operations Assessment and Selection at Camp Mackall, North Carolina March 1, 2021. Candidates who attended the ten-day assessment and selection were evaluated through individual physical fitness and confidence events, intelligence and psychologial assessments and their ability to solve dilema-based problems indiviually and as a team. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2021 09:52
|Photo ID:
|6574404
|VIRIN:
|210301-A-OP908-749
|Resolution:
|3121x3600
|Size:
|10.29 MB
|Location:
|CAMP MACKALL, NC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Psychological Operations Assessment and Selection Challenges Candidates [Image 19 of 19], by K. Kassens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
