U.S. Soldiers with Delta Company, 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade fire the Mk 19 grenade launcher during an exercise in the 28th ECAB's area of operations in the Middle East. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Mayro)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2021 07:09
|Photo ID:
|6574213
|VIRIN:
|210329-Z-IK914-103
|Resolution:
|1152x1536
|Size:
|296.6 KB
|Location:
|UDAIRI RANGE, KW
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Mk19 [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
