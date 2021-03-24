U.S. Soldiers with Delta Company, 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade fire the Mk 19 grenade launcher during an exercise in the 28th ECAB's area of operations in the Middle East. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Mayro)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.24.2021 Date Posted: 03.29.2021 07:09 Photo ID: 6574213 VIRIN: 210329-Z-IK914-103 Resolution: 1152x1536 Size: 296.6 KB Location: UDAIRI RANGE, KW Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mk19 [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.