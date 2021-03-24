Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mk19 [Image 3 of 3]

    Mk19

    UDAIRI RANGE, KUWAIT

    03.24.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Soldiers with Delta Company, 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade fire the Mk 19 grenade launcher during an exercise in the 28th ECAB's area of operations in the Middle East. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Mayro)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2021
    Date Posted: 03.29.2021 07:09
    Location: UDAIRI RANGE, KW 
