A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, operated by Soldiers with Charlie Company, 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, refuels at a forward arming and refueling point in the 28th ECAB's area of operations in the Middle East. (U.S. Army photo by Chief Warrant Officer 3 Grant Dale)

