A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, operated by Soldiers with Charlie Company, 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, refuels at a forward arming and refueling point in the 28th ECAB's area of operations in the Middle East. (U.S. Army photo by Chief Warrant Officer 3 Grant Dale)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2021 07:09
|Photo ID:
|6574212
|VIRIN:
|210329-Z-IK914-102
|Resolution:
|828x606
|Size:
|133.78 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FARP [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
