U.S. Army Sgt. Curtis Peaytt, left, and Sgt. 1st Class Jeffrey Grimm, medevac crewmembers with Charlie Company, 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, perform a hoist operation from a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter in the 28th ECAB's area of operations in the Middle East. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Chelsey Williams)

