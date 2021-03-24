U.S. Army Sgt. Curtis Peaytt, left, and Sgt. 1st Class Jeffrey Grimm, medevac crewmembers with Charlie Company, 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, perform a hoist operation from a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter in the 28th ECAB's area of operations in the Middle East. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Chelsey Williams)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2021 07:09
|Photo ID:
|6574211
|VIRIN:
|210329-Z-IK914-101
|Resolution:
|828x1301
|Size:
|163.89 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Hoist [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
