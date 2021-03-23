Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    FARP [Image 5 of 5]

    FARP

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.23.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Soldiers with the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade receive fuel from a U.S. Air Force C-130J and an Aerial Bulk Fuels Delivery System. The ABFDS supports special missions and operations that require fuel delivery when local sources either aren’t available or there are other limiting factors. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mariliz Serrano)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2021
    Date Posted: 03.29.2021 07:09
    Photo ID: 6574210
    VIRIN: 210329-Z-IK914-302
    Resolution: 1024x768
    Size: 137.37 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FARP [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Convoy
    Convoy
    Convoy
    Fuel
    FARP

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Task Force Spartan

    U.S. Central Command

    CENTCOM

    helicopters

    28th Infantry Division

    Deploy

    FARP

    Fuel

    28th CAB

    28th

    28th Combat Aviation Brigade

    army aviation

    628th Aviation Support Battalion

    C-130J

    aviators

    Helicopter

    Air Force

    Middle East

    mobilization

    Syria

    Hercules

    mobilize

    Army

    aviation

    National Guard

    Army National Guard

    deployment

    aviator

    Army Central

    Keystone

    ARNG

    28th ID

    1-137th AHB

    628th ASB

    1-82

    ARCENT

    628

    Operation Spartan Shield

    104th Aviation Regiment

    Operation Inherent Resolve

    CJTF-OIR

    1-137

    1-137th Assault Helicopter Battalion

    137th Aviation Regiment

    2-104

    2-104th GSAB

    Task Force Anvil

    2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion

    TF Anvil

    28th ECAB

    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

    fly army

    Wings of Iron

    Roll on

    1-82nd ARB

    1-82nd Attack Reconnaissance Battalion

    TAGS

    FARP
    Fuel
    C-130
    Operation Spartan Shield
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT