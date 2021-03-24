Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Convoy [Image 1 of 5]

    Convoy

    KUWAIT

    03.24.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Witmer, with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, stands at a checkpoint as a convoy of 28th ECAB vehicles moves down a highway. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Jennifer Raley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2021
    Date Posted: 03.29.2021 07:09
    Photo ID: 6574204
    VIRIN: 210329-Z-IK914-201
    Resolution: 1536x1152
    Size: 375.16 KB
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Convoy [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Convoy
    Convoy
    Convoy
    Fuel
    FARP

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Task Force Spartan

    U.S. Central Command

    Convoy

    CENTCOM

    helicopters

    28th Infantry Division

    Deploy

    logistics

    28th CAB

    28th

    28th Combat Aviation Brigade

    army aviation

    628th Aviation Support Battalion

    aviators

    Helicopter

    Kuwait

    Middle East

    mobilization

    mobilize

    Army

    aviation

    National Guard

    Army National Guard

    deployment

    aviator

    Army Central

    Keystone

    ARNG

    28th ID

    1-137th AHB

    628th ASB

    1-82

    ARCENT

    628

    Operation Spartan Shield

    104th Aviation Regiment

    Operation Inherent Resolve

    CJTF-OIR

    1-137

    1-137th Assault Helicopter Battalion

    137th Aviation Regiment

    2-104

    2-104th GSAB

    Task Force Anvil

    2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion

    TF Anvil

    28th ECAB

    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

    fly army

    Wings of Iron

    Roll on

    1-82nd ARB

    1-82nd Attack Reconnaissance Battalion

    TAGS

    Convoy
    logistics
    Kuwait
    Operation Spartan Shield
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT