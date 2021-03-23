U.S. Soldiers with the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade receive fuel from a U.S. Air Force C-130J and an Aerial Bulk Fuels Delivery System. The ABFDS supports special missions and operations that require fuel delivery when local sources either aren’t available or there are other limiting factors. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mariliz Serrano)

