OKINAWA, Japan (Mar. 16, 2021) Engineman Fireman Ramses B. Gindi, from Carson, Calif., assigned to the amphibious dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42), receives the second round of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Germantown, part of Amphibious Squadron 11, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign William M. Ash)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2021 Date Posted: 03.29.2021 04:36 Photo ID: 6574103 VIRIN: 210316-N-VW808-580 Resolution: 4000x6000 Size: 1.78 MB Location: OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, GERMANTOWN Sailor Receives Second COVID Vaccine Dose [Image 6 of 6], by LTJG Yeltsin Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.