OKINAWA, Japan (Mar. 16, 2021) Lt. Jacob A. Nguyen, from Jacksonville, Fla., delivers the Oath of Reenlistment to Retail Specialist 3rd Class Gage R. Thatcher, from Frederick, Md., while Thatcher receives the second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Both are assigned to the amphibious dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42). Germantown, part of Amphibious Squadron 11, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Logistics Specialist Second Class Alexi M. Bundang)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2021 Date Posted: 03.29.2021 04:36 Photo ID: 6574102 VIRIN: 210316-N-VW808-517 Resolution: 7952x4472 Size: 891.7 KB Location: OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, GERMANTOWN Sailor Reenlists While Receiving Second COVID Vaccine Dose [Image 6 of 6], by LTJG Yeltsin Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.