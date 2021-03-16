Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GERMANTOWN Sailor Reenlists While Receiving Second COVID Vaccine Dose [Image 5 of 6]

    GERMANTOWN Sailor Reenlists While Receiving Second COVID Vaccine Dose

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.16.2021

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Yeltsin Rodriguez 

    USS Germantown (LSD 42)

    OKINAWA, Japan (Mar. 16, 2021) Lt. Jacob A. Nguyen, from Jacksonville, Fla., delivers the Oath of Reenlistment to Retail Specialist 3rd Class Gage R. Thatcher, from Frederick, Md., while Thatcher receives the second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Both are assigned to the amphibious dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42). Germantown, part of Amphibious Squadron 11, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Logistics Specialist Second Class Alexi M. Bundang)

