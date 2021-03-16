GERMANTOWN Sailor Receives Second COVID Vaccine Dose

OKINAWA, Japan (Mar. 16, 2021) Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Christopher Mitchell, from Miami, Fla., assigned to the amphibious dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42), receives the second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Germantown, part of Amphibious Squadron 11, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Yeltsin E. Rodriguez)

