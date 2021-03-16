GERMANTOWN Receives Second COVID-19 Vaccine Dose

OKINAWA, Japan (Mar. 16, 2021) Sailors of the amphibious dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42) stand in line to receive their second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Germantown, part of Amphibious Squadron, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign William M. Ash)

