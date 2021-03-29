Cherry blossoms are in full bloom along Sarnoski Avenue at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 29, 2021. The Sakura trees reached full bloom two days earlier than last year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2021 Date Posted: 03.29.2021 00:24 Photo ID: 6573992 VIRIN: 210329-F-PM645-2165 Resolution: 3600x2400 Size: 9.31 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Yokota in Full Bloom [Image 11 of 11], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.