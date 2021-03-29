An Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron flies over Yokota Air Base, Japan, during a training mission, March 29, 2021. The Sakura trees reached full bloom two days earlier than last year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2021 00:25
|Photo ID:
|6573994
|VIRIN:
|210329-F-PM645-2254
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|4.23 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Yokota in Full Bloom [Image 11 of 11], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
