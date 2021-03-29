Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota in Full Bloom [Image 6 of 11]

    Yokota in Full Bloom

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    03.29.2021

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    An Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron flies over Yokota Air Base, Japan, during a training mission, March 29, 2021. The Sakura trees reached full bloom two days earlier than last year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2021
    Date Posted: 03.29.2021 00:25
    Photo ID: 6573994
    VIRIN: 210329-F-PM645-2254
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 4.23 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota in Full Bloom [Image 11 of 11], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

