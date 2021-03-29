Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A C-130J Super Hercules [Image 7 of 11]

    A C-130J Super Hercules

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    03.29.2021

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    An Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron flies over Yokota Air Base, Japan, during a training mission, March 29, 2021. The Sakura trees reached full bloom two days earlier than last year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

