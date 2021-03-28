Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Contracting Training [Image 4 of 4]

    Contracting Training

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jordyn Fetter 

    149th Fighter Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    Tech. Sgt. Joe Wells, 149th Fighter Wing contract specialist, completes contingency contracting officer training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, March 28, 2021. Contracting professionals like Wells help prepare, negotiate and award contracts to qualified vendors as well as evaluate their performances to ensure that the money spent is put to its best possible use. (Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jordyn Fetter)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Contracting Training [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Jordyn Fetter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Contracting
    Acquisitions
    149th Fighter Wing
    Texas Military Department
    Working Wednesday

