Contracting Training

Tech. Sgt. Joe Wells, 149th Fighter Wing contract specialist, completes contingency contracting officer training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, March 28, 2021. Contracting professionals like Wells help prepare, negotiate and award contracts to qualified vendors as well as evaluate their performances to ensure that the money spent is put to its best possible use. (Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jordyn Fetter)

