Customer Service Training

Senior Airmen Jennifer Merritt, left, and Kim Avvy Franseen, right, 149th Comptroller Squadron customer service representatives conduct training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, March 28, 2021. The comptroller squadron provides accounting, finance, budget and cost analysis support for the 149th Fighter Wing. (Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jordyn Fetter)
|03.28.2021
|03.28.2021 16:56
|6573830
|210328-Z-KR223-0152
|4140x2957
|1.19 MB
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
|2
|0
