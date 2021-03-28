Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Customer Service Training [Image 3 of 4]

    Customer Service Training

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jordyn Fetter 

    149th Fighter Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    Senior Airmen Jennifer Merritt, left, and Kim Avvy Franseen, right, 149th Comptroller Squadron customer service representatives conduct training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, March 28, 2021. The comptroller squadron provides accounting, finance, budget and cost analysis support for the 149th Fighter Wing. (Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jordyn Fetter)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2021
    Date Posted: 03.28.2021 16:56
    Photo ID: 6573830
    VIRIN: 210328-Z-KR223-0152
    Resolution: 4140x2957
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Customer Service Training [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Jordyn Fetter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Organizing the cord box
    Preparing workstations
    Customer Service Training
    Contracting Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Finance
    Comptroller Flight
    149th Fighter Wing
    Texas Military Department
    Working Wednesday

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT