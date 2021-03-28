Preparing workstations

Airman Gabriel Ramirez and Airman 1st Class Gabriel Ramirez, 149th Communications Flight client system technicians, prepare workstations for customer laptops at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, March 28, 2021. From installing necessary programs to troubleshooting and repairing any problems that arise, client systems experts play a critical role ensuring that the Air National Guard can maintain the access and control of the technology necessary to complete all missions. (Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jordyn Fetter)

