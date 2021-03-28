Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Preparing workstations [Image 2 of 4]

    Preparing workstations

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jordyn Fetter 

    149th Fighter Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    Airman Gabriel Ramirez and Airman 1st Class Gabriel Ramirez, 149th Communications Flight client system technicians, prepare workstations for customer laptops at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, March 28, 2021. From installing necessary programs to troubleshooting and repairing any problems that arise, client systems experts play a critical role ensuring that the Air National Guard can maintain the access and control of the technology necessary to complete all missions. (Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jordyn Fetter)

    This work, Preparing workstations [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Jordyn Fetter, identified by DVIDS

    149th Fighter Wing
    Communications Flight
    Texas Military Department
    Working Wednesday

