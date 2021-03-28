Alejandro Hernandez, right, and Giovanni Marrieta, left, 149th Fighter Wing student flight members, organize equipment in the 149th Communications Flight shared store room at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, March 28, 2021. Student flight is where newly enlisted recruits spend Air National Guard drill weekends learning military customs and courtesies, rank structure, and other pertinent information to set them up for success at basic training. (Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jordyn Fetter)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2021 16:55
|Photo ID:
|6573828
|VIRIN:
|210328-Z-KR223-0047
|Resolution:
|4033x2881
|Size:
|1.44 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BAS SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Organizing the cord box [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Jordyn Fetter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
