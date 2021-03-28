Organizing the cord box

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JOINT BAS SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jordyn Fetter 

    149th Fighter Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    Alejandro Hernandez, right, and Giovanni Marrieta, left, 149th Fighter Wing student flight members, organize equipment in the 149th Communications Flight shared store room at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, March 28, 2021. Student flight is where newly enlisted recruits spend Air National Guard drill weekends learning military customs and courtesies, rank structure, and other pertinent information to set them up for success at basic training. (Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jordyn Fetter)

