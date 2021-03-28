Alejandro Hernandez, right, and Giovanni Marrieta, left, 149th Fighter Wing student flight members, organize equipment in the 149th Communications Flight shared store room at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, March 28, 2021. Student flight is where newly enlisted recruits spend Air National Guard drill weekends learning military customs and courtesies, rank structure, and other pertinent information to set them up for success at basic training. (Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jordyn Fetter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.28.2021 Date Posted: 03.28.2021 16:55 Photo ID: 6573828 VIRIN: 210328-Z-KR223-0047 Resolution: 4033x2881 Size: 1.44 MB Location: JOINT BAS SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Organizing the cord box [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Jordyn Fetter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.