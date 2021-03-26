TMD and 149 Med Group Team up to tack Covid-19

Tech. Sgt. Amber Harrison, a 149th Medical Group Medical Administrator, assists 2nd LT. Sarah Hill process her paperwork before she receives her first COVID-19 vaccination, March 25, 2021 at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. These Medical Administrations help ensure that all Air Force personnel have the appropriate paperwork and updated medical records to meet mission readiness and worldwide deployment. (Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Derek Davis)

