A Medical Technician with the 149th Medical Group administers a COVID-19 vaccination, March 25, 2021 at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. the 149th Medical Group is ensuring that we keep our Airmen healthy and vaccinated so that they can be ready to meet the needs of the Air Force and mission readiness. (Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Derek Davis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.26.2021 Date Posted: 03.27.2021 13:05 Photo ID: 6573373 VIRIN: 210326-Z-DL828-0059 Resolution: 4096x3280 Size: 1.02 MB Location: LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, TMD and 149 Med Group Team up to tack COVID-19 [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Derek Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.