The 149th Fighter Wing Medical Group supported the Texas Military Departments' efforts to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to the total force Airmen. The 149th Medical Group is ensuring that we keep our total force Airmen healthy and vaccinated so that they can be mission ready to meet the needs of the Air Force.
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2021 13:05
|Photo ID:
|6573369
|VIRIN:
|210326-Z-DL828-0142
|Resolution:
|3280x4096
|Size:
|1.23 MB
|Location:
|LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, TMD and 149 Med Group Team up to tack COVID-19 [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Derek Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT