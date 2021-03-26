Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TMD and 149 Med Group Team up to tack COVID-19 [Image 2 of 7]

    TMD and 149 Med Group Team up to tack COVID-19

    LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Derek Davis 

    149th Fighter Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    The 149th Fighter Wing Medical Group supported the Texas Military Departments' efforts to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to the total force Airmen. The 149th Medical Group is ensuring that we keep our total force Airmen healthy and vaccinated so that they can be mission ready to meet the needs of the Air Force.

    Date Taken: 03.26.2021
    Date Posted: 03.27.2021 13:05
    Photo ID: 6573369
    VIRIN: 210326-Z-DL828-0142
    Resolution: 3280x4096
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TMD and 149 Med Group Team up to tack COVID-19 [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Derek Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-16
    ANG
    149th
    Gunfighter
    TMD

