The 149th Fighter Wing Medical Group supported the Texas Military Departments' efforts to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to the total force Airmen. The 149th Medical Group is ensuring that we keep our total force Airmen healthy and vaccinated so that they can be mission ready to meet the needs of the Air Force.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.26.2021 Date Posted: 03.27.2021 13:05 Photo ID: 6573369 VIRIN: 210326-Z-DL828-0142 Resolution: 3280x4096 Size: 1.23 MB Location: LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, TMD and 149 Med Group Team up to tack COVID-19 [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Derek Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.