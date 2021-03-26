Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TMD and 149 Med Group Team up to tack COVID-19 [Image 5 of 7]

    TMD and 149 Med Group Team up to tack COVID-19

    LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Derek Davis 

    149th Fighter Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    Tech. Sgt. Anthony Montejo, a 149th Medical Group Medical Technician, and Readiness NCO, unboxes several syringes containing COVID-19 vaccines, March 25, 2021 at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. These Medical Technicians help ensure our Airmen are healthy and vaccinated so that they can be mission-ready for the Air Force. (Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Derek Davis)

    Date Taken: 03.26.2021
    Date Posted: 03.27.2021 13:05
    Photo ID: 6573372
    VIRIN: 210326-Z-DL828-0080
    Resolution: 3280x4096
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TMD and 149 Med Group Team up to tack COVID-19 [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Derek Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-16
    ANG
    149th
    Gunfighter
    TMD

