Tech. Sgt. Anthony Montejo, a 149th Medical Group Medical Technician, and Readiness NCO, unboxes several syringes containing COVID-19 vaccines, March 25, 2021 at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. These Medical Technicians help ensure our Airmen are healthy and vaccinated so that they can be mission-ready for the Air Force. (Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Derek Davis)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2021 13:05
|Photo ID:
|6573372
|VIRIN:
|210326-Z-DL828-0080
|Resolution:
|3280x4096
|Size:
|1.18 MB
|Location:
|LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, TMD and 149 Med Group Team up to tack COVID-19 [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Derek Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
