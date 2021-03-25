210325-N-GW139-2013

MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Mar. 25, 2021) Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Nicholas Mason cleans the inside of an M9 service pistol during regularly scheduled maintenance aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) in the Mediterranean Sea, Mar. 25, 2021. Hershel “Woody” Williams is operating in U.S. Sixth Fleet to conduct interoperability training and build strategic partnerships with their African partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)

