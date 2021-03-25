210325-N-GW139-1092

MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Mar. 25, 2021) Airman Dominique Stanback, left, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuels) 3rd Class Emely Ortega, right, man a fire hose during a crash and salvage drill aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) in the Mediterranean Sea, Mar. 25, 2021. Hershel “Woody” Williams is operating in U.S. Sixth Fleet to conduct interoperability training and build strategic partnerships with their African partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)

