    210325-N-GW139-1056 [Image 2 of 9]

    210325-N-GW139-1056

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    03.25.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Coffer 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Mar. 25, 2021) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) Airman Zachary Sorensen, left, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) Airman Walter Shaw man a fire hose during a crash and salvage drill aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) in the Mediterranean Sea, Mar. 25, 2021. Hershel “Woody” Williams is operating in U.S. Sixth Fleet to conduct interoperability training and build strategic partnerships with their African partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.25.2021
    Date Posted: 03.27.2021 08:43
    Photo ID: 6573263
    VIRIN: 210325-N-GW139-1056
    Resolution: 5002x3573
    Size: 777.83 KB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210325-N-GW139-1056 [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Eric Coffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    mediterranean sea
    Maintenance
    US Navy
    deployment
    ESB 4
    USS Hershel “Woody” Williams

