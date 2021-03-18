U-A Senior Foreign Policy Advisor visit to Spangdahlem Air Base

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ellis, right, and Master Sgt. Sahtara Wehe, far right, Airmen with the 52nd Maintenance Squadron talk with Erin Sawyer, the new senior foreign policy advisor to the commander of United States Air Forces Europe and Air Forces Africa during her visit to Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 18, 2021. A portion of her tour included a stop off at the base’s Munition Storage Area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt Tony G. Plyler)

