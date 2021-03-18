U-A Senior Foreign Policy Advisor visit to Spangdahlem Air Base

Airmen with the 52nd Logistics Readiness Squadron provide a demonstration of the Viper Kit prototype during a visit from Erin Sawyer, the new senior foreign policy advisor to the commander of United States Air Forces Europe and Air Forces Africa at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 18, 2021. The prototype design is made of preexisting Air Force-approved equipment and allows fuels Airmen to hot and cold pit refuel aircraft in austere locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt Tony G. Plyler)

