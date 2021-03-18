Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U-A Senior Foreign Policy Advisor visit to Spangdahlem Air Base [Image 2 of 4]

    U-A Senior Foreign Policy Advisor visit to Spangdahlem Air Base

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, BW, GERMANY

    03.18.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Shaun Bellamy, 52nd Operations Group Director of Operations, right, talks with Erin Sawyer, left, the new senior foreign policy advisor to the commander of United States Air Forces Europe and Air Forces Africa during her visit to Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 18, 2021. While there, she had the opportunity to tryout first-hand some the equipment at the Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape building. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt Tony G. Plyler)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2021
    Date Posted: 03.26.2021 05:08
    Photo ID: 6571602
    VIRIN: 210318-F-SS755-515
    Resolution: 5520x3105
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, BW, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U-A Senior Foreign Policy Advisor visit to Spangdahlem Air Base [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Anthony Plyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U-A Senior Foreign Policy Advisor visit to Spangdahlem Air Base
    U-A Senior Foreign Policy Advisor visit to Spangdahlem Air Base
    U-A Senior Foreign Policy Advisor visit to Spangdahlem Air Base
    U-A Senior Foreign Policy Advisor visit to Spangdahlem Air Base

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SERE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT