An Airman and pilot, both from the 8th Fighter Wing “Wolf Pack,” salute during a routine training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 23, 2021. The F-16 Fighting Falcons landed and quickly refueled before taking off for another sortie. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristin S. High)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2021 02:19
|Photo ID:
|6571488
|VIRIN:
|210323-F-BX159-0066
|Resolution:
|5403x3583
|Size:
|2.83 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Wolf Pack turns jets during routine training event [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Kristin High, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
