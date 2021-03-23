Wolf Pack turns jets during routine training event

An Airman and pilot, both from the 8th Fighter Wing “Wolf Pack,” salute during a routine training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 23, 2021. The F-16 Fighting Falcons landed and quickly refueled before taking off for another sortie. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristin S. High)

