Capt. “Buzzer” Randolph, 80th Fighter Squadron pilot, prepares to taxi during an integrated combat turn at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 23, 2021. An integrated combat turn, or ICT, consists of a quick refuel and weapons reload in between sorties, so jets can get back in the air as quickly as possible. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristin S. High)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2021 02:19
|Photo ID:
|6571485
|VIRIN:
|210323-F-BX159-0060
|Resolution:
|5234x3354
|Size:
|1.43 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Wolf Pack turns jets during routine training event [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Kristin High, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
