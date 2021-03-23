Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wolf Pack turns jets during routine training event [Image 2 of 5]

    Wolf Pack turns jets during routine training event

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.23.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristin High 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Capt. “Buzzer” Randolph, 80th Fighter Squadron pilot, prepares to taxi during an integrated combat turn at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 23, 2021. An integrated combat turn, or ICT, consists of a quick refuel and weapons reload in between sorties, so jets can get back in the air as quickly as possible. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristin S. High)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2021
    VIRIN: 210323-F-BX159-0060
    This work, Wolf Pack turns jets during routine training event [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Kristin High, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-16
    pilot
    F-16 Fighting Falcon

