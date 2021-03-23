Wolf Pack turns jets during routine training event

Capt. “Buzzer” Randolph, 80th Fighter Squadron pilot, prepares to taxi during an integrated combat turn at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 23, 2021. An integrated combat turn, or ICT, consists of a quick refuel and weapons reload in between sorties, so jets can get back in the air as quickly as possible. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristin S. High)

