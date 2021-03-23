F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing taxi down the flightline at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 23, 2021. During the routine training event, F-16 Fighting Falcons landed, refueled and then took off for another sortie. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristin S. High)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2021 02:18
|Photo ID:
|6571484
|VIRIN:
|210323-F-BX159-0003
|Resolution:
|5749x3573
|Size:
|2.57 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Wolf Pack turns jets during routine training event [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Kristin High, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
