Wolf Pack turns jets during routine training event

Staff Sgt. Samill Harkness, 35th Aircraft Maintenance Unit load crew member, tightens bolts while turning jets at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 23, 2021. During a routine training event, F-16 Fighting Falcons landed and quickly refueled before taking off for another sortie. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristin S. High)

