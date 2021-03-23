210323-N-VD554-1012 PACIFIC OCEAN (March 23, 2021) –Capt. Chase Sargeant, Commodore of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, a native of Lakeland, Florida, exits an MH-60S Sea Hawk assigned to the “Warlords of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 51 during a visit to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aron Montano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.23.2021 Date Posted: 03.26.2021 01:58 Photo ID: 6571447 VIRIN: 210323-N-VD554-1012 Resolution: 5992x3371 Size: 899.72 KB Location: AT SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DESRON 15 Visits Rafael Peralta [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Aron Montano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.