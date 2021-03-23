Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DESRON 15 Visits Rafael Peralta [Image 3 of 7]

    DESRON 15 Visits Rafael Peralta

    AT SEA

    03.23.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Aron Montano 

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    210323-N-VD554-1023 PACIFIC OCEAN (March 23, 2021) –Capt. Chase Sargeant, Commodore of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, a native of Lakeland, Florida, meets with senior leadership aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aron Montano)

    Date Taken: 03.23.2021
    Location: AT SEA
    U.S. 7th fleet
    U.S. Pacific Fleet
    Commander
    DESRON15
    Indo-Pacific
    CD15

