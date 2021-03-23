210323-N-VD554-1040 PACIFIC OCEAN (March 23, 2021) –Capt. Chase Sargeant, Commodore of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, a native of Lakeland, Florida, meets with chief petty officers aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aron Montano)

This work, DESRON 15 Visits Rafael Peralta [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Aron Montano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.