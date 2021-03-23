DESRON 15 Visits Rafael Peralta

210323-N-VD554-1049 PACIFIC OCEAN (March 23, 2021) –Capt. Chase Sargeant, Commodore of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, a native of Lakeland, Florida, visits the galley aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aron Montano)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2021 01:57
|Photo ID:
|6571443
|VIRIN:
|210323-N-VD554-1049
|Resolution:
|5544x3960
|Size:
|837.89 KB
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
